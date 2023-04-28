When MS Dhoni Spoke About His Last IPL Match; 'Hopefully My Last T20...'

The second most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings, has always had a symbiotic relationship with the team’s charismatic skipper MS Dhoni.

The ongoing campaign is touted to be the captain’s last season in the IPL and the Chennai faithful have already started reminiscing about the memories that big man has offered up over the years.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

A video posted ahead of the IPL 2023 opener featured Dhoni speaking on his retirement in a cryptic way, stating, “Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai", during a CSK event.

Advertisement

The video cut to the caption “What do you want in the IPL 2023 season?" and resumed with video clippings from past tournaments in which the maverick batsman can be seen with a gleaming smile on his face while receiving the trophy he has managed to win four times in the fancied yellow of the South Indian unit.

The video saw the title celebrations of the team over the years as popular band Coldplay’s ‘Hymn for the weekend’ played in the background. The video closed out with a clipping of the captain walking onto the podium with his daughter sending the Chennai faithful into a state of nostalgia.

Advertisement

The former Indian captain, who practically won everything there is to win in the international limited overs circuit has been the face of the Chennai-based franchise, ever since the inception of the tournament, when the CSK owners made the wicketkeeper-batsman their most expensive buy at that time during the very first auction ahead of the league’s debut game back in the year 2008.

Ever since then, Dhoni has been a crucial part of the beloved IPL franchise and is at the centre of the fan craze the yellow-clad team has been privy to.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Chennai have amassed 10 points in the current season and are placed third in the table behind Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

CSK have registered 5 win from their 8 outings so far, including their defeat at the hands of RR on Thursday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here