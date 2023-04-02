When Nostalgia Hits! CSK Posts Perfect Video of MS Dhoni Recreating 2011 World Cup-winning Six

The memories of Team India’s World Cup 2011 triumph are etched in the hearts of millions of cricket fans. On April 2, 2011, the then-captain MS Dhoni launched an on-drive into the stands to win the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That one shot was not the only factor behind India’s terrific victory against a powerful Sri Lankan side, but it definitely gave the finishing touch to one of the finest chapters in the history of Indian cricket.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced a phenomenal knock of an unbeaten 91 to guide India to their second World Cup title. Gautam Gambhir also came up with a commendable knock of 97 in the final. India scored the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

On Sunday, as fans celebrated 12 years of India’s historic triumph, Chennai Super Kings took everyone down memory lane of nostalgia to post a similar shot of MS Dhoni from their training session.

ALSO READ | 12 Years Of India’s 2011 World Cup Glory: What Are The Players Doing Now?

“When nostalgia hits!," CSK captioned the video.

WATCH HERE:

India’s 2011 World Cup-winning skipper retired from international cricket in 2022. Dhoni may not be taking part in international matches anymore but he still has enough firepower left to carry on in the IPL. The legendary Indian skipper is currently leading the CSK franchise.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, MSD rolled back the clock with a monstrous six in the opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League season against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the match, there was a bit of uncertainty over Dhoni’s availability for the match as apparently, he sustained a knee injury during the training session in Chennai. However, the CSK captain looked absolutely fit on Friday as he ran hard between the wickets. Dhoni scored 14 runs but CSK lost the match by 5 wickets.

Advertisement

ALSO WATCH | MS Dhoni Rolls Back Years With Monstrous Six Against Gujarat Titans in Opening Match of IPL 2023

The former India captain will be in action again be in action against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Get the latest Cricket News here