When Will Ben Stokes be Back in Action: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Gives Big Update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having a great run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 however the franchise is still dealing with some major injury concerns. While Deepak Chahar is dealing with a hamstring injury, seasoned all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of action due to a toe injury. Though the former hit the nets ahead of Friday’s home game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and might return soon, the Englishmen will remain on the sidelines for another week.

Stokes, one of the costliest CSK players in IPL history, had a gloomy start this season. After featuring in the first two games, he suffered an injury and was forced to miss out on the next four games. But according to head coach Stephen Fleming, the injury ‘isn’t major’ and the all-rounder is working hard to ‘get right’.

“Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week," Fleming said in the post-match press conference after CSK beat SRH by seven wickets on Friday.

“Stokes, just a setback, I’m not gonna go into it, but it’s not major. It’s just he’s close. He’s working really hard to get right, can’t fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit of luck," he added.

Fleming also spoke about Dhoni’s knee injury, something that bothered the CSK fans more than the management. But the good news is, the skipper is managing his injury decently and there is nothing to worry about.

“MS is completely fine. He is managing his injury well. He is available. He always keeps the team first. If he knows he can’t contribute because of injury, he would have sat out himself. There is no concern with him," said Fleming.

Unlike the last season, CSK has managed to maintain the winning momentum this year. On Friday, they registered their fourth win this season. With 8 points in their kitty, the four-time champions are placed third on the points table.

