When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return?: Here Comes Massive Update on Speedster's Health

Team India is likely to receive a massive boost ahead of the 50-over World Cup 2023, bound to happen in India in October-November. Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing a comeback with the Ireland T20Is next month as he is close to regaining full fitness. The right-arm quick has been away from action for almost a year now and underwent back surgery in March.

News18 Cricketnext reported last month that Bumrah is making good progress and could well be at peak fitness when he returns in the blues. His rehab has been continuing under the watchful eyes of BCCI’s head of cricket VVS Laxman and the Head Sports Science and Medicine department, Nitin Patel.

ALSO READ | 'On the Field He is Still The Same, Off the Field He Was Always Calm': Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

According to The Indian Express, Bumrah is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has been gradually increasing his workload. It has also been learned that Bumrah is bowling full throttle at the nets, sending down 8-10 overs.

The speedster has been away from the field since last September and is being handled with extra care at the NCA. It has been learned that he isn’t showing any discomfort at the nets, where he is training on a daily basis. He is soon to start featuring in the practice matches at the academy where camps are underway.

The report further stated that the selectors are likely to consider the Indian pacer for the Asia Cup 2023. The final decision on this would be taken in the coming days.

