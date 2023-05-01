'When You get to my Age it Doesn't Matter': Rohit Sharma and Harsha Bhogle Joke About Skipper's Age on Birthday After MI Beat RR

The 30th of May was special for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for a multitude of reasons as his beloved IPL team picked up the win against Rajasthan Royals on the occasion of the star batsman’s 36th birthday.

It was also his 150th match as a captain in the IPL and his 190th match in Mumbai colours as cricket expert Harsha Bhogle noted during the post-match presentation.

Rohit, buoyed by his team’s win was in particularly good spirit and joked about his age with the pundit during the post-game ceremony.

Bhogle welcomed Rohit to the centre “It was a beautiful day for Rohit Sharma. Rohit, come along, everything happened for you today. 150th game as captain, 190th for MI, and 36th birthday."

Rohit promptly joked saying, “35th, not 36th."

Bhogle, who fell for the opener’s fid said with the utmost sincerity, “Ah, they gave me one more. Good correction."

After which, Rohit revealed that he was just joking and that Bhogle had actually got his age right at 36.

Bhogle, in trademark fashion, replied “When you get to my age it doesn’t matter".

The light-hearted moment followed an emphatic Mumbai Indians win as they successfully chased down the target of 213 runs set by RR, who won the toss and opted to bat first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant ton for the side from Rajasthan to bring their total up to 212. Mumbai Indians bowler Arshad Khan picked up three wickets in his spell and was the highest wicket-taker on the night.

MI lost Rohit to a controversial decision in the second over of the chase, but Ishan Kishan and Australian Cameron Green steered the MI innings in a positive direction following the skipper’s unlucky dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav batted well to get his half-ton up before Tilak Verma and a blitzkrieg from Tim David saw Mumbai over the finish line.

