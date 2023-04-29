Trends :CSK vs PBKSMI VS RRCSK VS PBKS Dream11MI VS RR Dream11 Chennai Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » 'When You See Such Wickets...': KL Rahul 'Excited' After LSG's Dominating Win With Second-Highest IPL Total

KL Rahul said batters get excited on seeing such wickets as Lucknow Super Giants posted the second-highest IPL total to beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 07:16 IST

Punjab, India

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul with his Lucknow Super Giants team after beating Punjab Kings (IPL/BCCI)
KL Rahul was a happy man after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

“It is so against the T20 trend. Can’t put a finger on it. Happy that we got the win," KL Rahul said after the win.

“Every game from now on would be very important. We had a break after the last game. We came back fresher after that," he added.

Batting first, LSG piled up an imposing 257/5 with contributions from Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls), Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls). Besides being the second-highest total in IPL history, it was also the highest of the season.

The record for the highest total in the history of the tournament remains with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with their score of 263/5, which they managed against Pune Warriors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 23 April, 2013.

“We were clear as to how to bat. When you see such wickets, you get excited as batters. Getting 250 speaks highly of how we batted. You are familiar with what you can expect. Just being familiar to wickets helps," KL said.

“We always talk about setting the tone at the start. We had guys like Mayers, Stoinis. Badoni has been batting well. Hooda as well," he added.

Personally, Rahul made just 12 runs from off 9 balls and was the only batter, who could not make use of ideal batting conditions. He was dropped on the first ball of the match off debutant Gurnoor Brar but could not make it count.

In reply, PBKS were all out for 201 in 19.5 overs with Atharva Taide scoring 66 off 36 balls.

“The think tank does most of the thinking and I try to understand what they are thinking. And if it suits us, we go through with the plan," KL said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Ritayan Basu

