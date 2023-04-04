'Where is The Experience?': Australia Legend Thinks Mumbai Indians Won't be 'Anywhere Near IPL 2023 Finals'

Mumbai Indians have started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat. Not the first time that the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history has made such a start - in fact they have the image of slow starters who roar back as the league progresses.

However, this time around, it’s different, if former Australia cricketer Tom Moody is to be believed. In fact, he cannot see MI anywhere near the IPL 2023 final.

Why?

Because Moody thinks MI don’t have a balanced squad and lack bowling depth.

“I’m concerned because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn’t think they’d (MI) be anywhere near the finals," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo after Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed MI by eight wickets on Sunday night.

“I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don’t think they’ve got a balance in their squad either. They don’t have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth", he added.

While MI have the likes of Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs among other overseas stars, Moody finds imbalance here as well.

“They don’t have balance with their overseas players either. They’ve got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in Brevis, Stubbs and David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you’re given," said Moody.

“That doesn’t make sense to me. You can see tonight just with RCB how important experience is. Where is the experience in that squad?" he added.

MI will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will skip the entire season.

MI rode on the individual brilliance of rising star Tilak Varma to post a challenging total of 171 against RCB after being reduced to 48/4 at one stage. Varma belted an unbeaten 84.

However, as feared, the total was not enough for the Bengaluru pitch on which Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis blazed away to blistering half-centuries. RCB chased down the target in 16.2 overs for an eight-wicket win.

