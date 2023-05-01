IPL 2023: What Will Be Chennai Super Kings' Future After MS Dhoni?

With buzzing speculations about Mahendra Sing Dhoni’s IPL retirement post the ongoing season, Wasim Akram has predicted the next Chennai Super Kings captain. Speaking about the topic, Akram mentioned Ajinkya Rahane as a legitimate heir of Dhoni to take over the leadership responsibility of the Yellow Army.

Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja last season. However, the Indian all-rounder failed to capitalise on the opportunity, and it also hampered his individual performance.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Keeping aside the possibility of Jadeja’s return to the role, Akram said on Sportskeeda, “I think Chennai won’t get a better option than Rahane as he is a local player and has become consistent. As we have seen, local players are more successful in franchise tournaments."

Chennai acquired the service of Ben Stokes, England Test captain, at a staggering price of Rs 16.25 crore at December’s mini-auction. While fans are hoping to see Stokes as the next CSK captain, Akram believes Rahane will be a better fit for that role.

“Foreign players are not capable of leading since they cannot even recall the names of their teammates. Rahane will therefore make a great captain for Chennai if Dhoni decides he has had enough," the legendary pacer explained.

The Super Kings roped in Ajinkya Rahane at a comparatively less value of Rs 50 lakh. The veteran batter failed to find a place in Chennai’s playing eleven in the first few games. But when given a chance, Rahane showed off his class and produced some game-changing knocks, only to cement his place in the Chennai middle order. Rahane has racked up 224 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 189.83. He has notched up 2 half-centuries in just 7 appearances.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

After Jadeja failed to bring positive results, the Chennai franchise opted to reintroduce Dhoni as the captain at the end of the previous season. Considering his age, there is a possibility that Dhoni might bid adieu to competitive cricket after this IPL.

Akram wants Chennai to lift their fifth IPL trophy this season which according to him, will be the perfect farewell for the legendary captain.

In Chennai’s last game against Punjab Kings, the crowd at the Chepauk could watch some glimpses of Dhoni’s finishing masterclass. Stepping on the crease in the second delivery of the final over, the Chennai skipper whacked two massive sixes in his brief tenure of three balls, helping his side to finish at 200 runs on the board. But the Chennai bowling unit could not defend the target with Punjab winning the last-ball thriller by 4 wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here