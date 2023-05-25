Who is Akash Madhwal: Engineer From MI Who Took 5 Wickets to Knock Out LSG

Uttarakhand’s Akash Madhwal roared loud in Chennai on Wednesday night, pulling off a magical act with the ball. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator, Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took Mumbai Indians another step closer to the grand finale after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants (IPL) by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator.

Madhwal set Chepauk ablaze with his stupendous bowling show, opening the floodgates for LSG in the stiff chase of 183. He opened his account with the dismissal of Prerak Mankad and then struck twice in the 10th over to get rid of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, that too on consecutive deliveries. Madhwal further preyed on the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan to register the best bowling figures by an uncapped played in IPL – five wickets for five runs in just 3.3 overs. He is also the first player ever to pick a five-wicket haul in IPL Playoffs.

Madhwal’s association with MI

The 29-year-old Madhwal, who represents Uttrakhand, was roped in as a replacement for an injured Suryakumar Yadav in the previous edition of the IPL. However, he did not get to make a start last year.

MI retained the services of the medium pacer for his base price of Rupees 20 Lakhs and will be looking to use him, especially with the introduction of the impact player rules, which has proven to be a welcome addition in terms of the entertainment factor but has also acted as a platform to give more players a chance to shine on the grandest of T20 stages.

Madhwal’s debut against Punjab Kings wasn’t impressive as the right-arm quick gave away 30 runs and remained wicketless. But constant backing from the captain and the team management eventually brought the best out of him. He picked up a three-wicket haul (3 for 31) against Gujarat Titans and then registered 4 for 37 in the previous encounter against SRH at Wankhede.

Madhwal’s stats in domestic circuit

Akash Madhwal has played 10 First-class games for Uttarakhand and has 12 wickets to his credit. He has picked 18 wickets in 17 List-A matches and 37 scalps in 29 T20 games.