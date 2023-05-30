The Other Dhoni: Meet MS Dhoni's Elder Brother Narendra Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again etched his name in history books by guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday. Dhoni’s CSK got the better 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in the final of 2023 edition at Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, Chennai equalled the record of Mumbai Indians for winning the most IPL titles. Chennai were not labelled as the favourites before the start of the season but Dhoni managed his resources well despite all the injury crises in the camp.

The legendary wicketkeeper’s wife and daughter were present at the stadium and celebrated the victory with him after the match.

Meanwhile, there is also a family member of Dhoni who is not very well known in the world - Narendra Singh Dhoni - his elder brother.

Narendra is about 10 years older than the legendary wicketkeeper batter. The elder Dhoni is a politician and is currently associated with Samajwadi Party which he joined in 2013. While before joining the Samajwadi Party was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

MS Dhoni’s elder brother got married on November 21, 2007, a few days after the legendary wicketkeeper batter guided India to a title triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup. Narendra has a son and a daughter.

Narendra currently lives in his hometown Ranchi and regularly visits his native village in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Narendra was not shown in the biopic of MSD which was released in 2016 and became a huge hit.

However, in an old interview with Telegraph India, Narendra said that the biopic was based on MSD’s life and not about his family.

“I may be non-existent in the movie because I don’t have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family," Narendra Singh Dhoni said.

“I am 10 years older than him. By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film," he added.