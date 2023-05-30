Trends :Rishabh PantShubhman GillMS DhoniWTC 2023Ambati Rayudu
Home » Cricket Home » Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Here's All You Need To Know About Ravindra Jadeja's Wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Here's All You Need To Know About Ravindra Jadeja's Wife

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba was present at the stadium when the CSK all-rounder helped his team register a sensational win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 16:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba and MS Dhoni (Twitter/@imjadeja)
Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba and MS Dhoni (Twitter/@imjadeja)

Ravindra Jadeja set the stage on fire in the mega 2023 Indian Premier League final as he stood tall when the odds were going against Chennai Super Kings and smashed 10 runs off the last two balls to outclass Gujarat Titans. Jadeja performed consistently well for CSK in IPL 2023 and he etched his name in history with the winning shot on the fine leg which helped Chennai become the five-time IPL champions.

His wife Rivaba Jadeja was also present at the stadium as several photos of videos of her went viral on social media. Jadeja also posted a video on his social media accounts with her wife.

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba is an active politician and regularly posts stuff regarding political activities on her social media account. She is currently associated with Bharatiya Janata Party. While she was born in 1990 to Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki. She did her Mechanical Engineering from the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. Later in 2019, she joined BJP.

Advertisement

Apparently, Ravindra Jadeja met Rivaba at a party as she was a good friend of Jadeja’s sister, Naina at that time. They got engaged on 5th February 2016 at a restaurant owned by the cricketer himself, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’. While a couple of months later the couple tied the knot on 17th April. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2017.

Advertisement

She contested the election from BJP for the Jamnagar North constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. She emerged victorious by recording 88,835 votes and achieved 57.79 per cent vote share in her maiden election.

Advertisement

The star cricketer is often seen supporting his wife on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after guiding Chennai Super Kings to IPL glory, Jadeja will now travel to London for the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval.

top videos
  • Sunil Gavaskar blasts Hardik Pandya and Co | MS Dhoni did no wicket-keeping practice in IPL 2023
  • Rinku Singh Talks About IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders | KKR | IPL | Cricket News
  • Ben Stokes talks about upcoming Ashes 2023 | WTC Final 2023 | Cricket News | Cricket Videos
  • Virat Kohli Gears Up For WTC 2023 Final | World Test Championship | India vs Australia
  • IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Stephen Fleming Opens up About Bowling First | MS Dhoni
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 16:20 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 16:20 IST
    Read More