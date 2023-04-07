Who is Suyash Sharma: KKR's New Mystery Spinner Who Picked up a 3-fer on IPL Debut vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday pulled off a rollicking 81-run win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), making it a perfect homecoming and opening their account on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points tally. Shardul Thakur roared back in form with his maiden IPL fifty which help the Knight Riders set RCB a 205-run target. Later, the trio of mystery spinners – Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and the newest in the club, Suyash Sharma – ran through the Bangalore batting to bundle them out for 123 runs.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

While Chakravarthy and Narine are the old faces in the KKR camp, Suyash came in as a surprise package and sent shockwaves to the RCB camp. The right-arm leg-spinner picked up a three-wicket haul on his IPL debut, hunting down the likes of Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, and Karn Sharma. He returned figures of 3 for 30 in four overs.

Who is Suyash Sharma?

Suyash Sharma came in as an impact player after replacing all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The boy from Delhi was acquired by KKR for Rs 20 Lakh during the mini-auction in December last year.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

He plays for Delhi’s Under-25 team but the most interesting fact is, Suyash hasn’t played any List A, FC, or T20 matches before the RCB clash.

Advertisement

Praise from the coach and captain

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit was happy with rookie spinner Suyash Sharma’s ‘fighting attitude’, saying it was very difficult for rival batters to pick the 19-year-old from Delhi.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“We have seen him (Suyash) at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it’s very tough to pick him. It’s just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude," said Pandit after the match.

Advertisement

Speaking about Suyash after the match, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said, “Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here