Why Ben Stokes' Catch of Steve Smith was Given Not Out; Here's What The Laws of Cricket Say

Controversey erupted on Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval in London on Monday. The English thought they had got Stev Smith in the final over before lunch but captain Ben Stokes, who took a fine, leaping, one-handed catch off the batter’s glove, lost control of the ball as he brought his arm down and brushed his thigh. He was adjudged to have dropped the ball before having complete control.

After numerous replays were seen by TV umpire Nitin Menon, Smith was ruled not out as the catch was not perceived to be clean according to law 33.3 of the MCC.

The law states, “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

The commentators on air also likened it to the Mitchell Starc incident of attempting to take a catch of Ben Duckett at Lord’s, with Mel Jones saying, “It was clean (catch) by Ben Stokes. And in the celebrations, the hand has come down and hit his thigh. The ball has been dislodged and it has been adjudged that he was not in control."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said the correct decision had been reached regarding that dropped catch. “He’s got to be in complete control. And you can’t say that, with his right leg up in the air. You could tell immediately from his reaction that he knew he’d made an error."

“It very much reminded me of that Herschelle Gibbs moment in the 1999 World Cup, where he threw it away too early when claiming a catch," he said on Sky Sports.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting termed it ‘incredible’. “Talk about drama. Steve Smith survives. Incredible stuff. Everyone turning up here today expected there to be more drama somewhere and it started with the early loss of wickets for Australia."