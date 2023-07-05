'Why Have We Come to Barbados?': Ashwin Reveals Team India's Plan Before 1st West Indies Test

The Indian cricket team has landed in the West Indies for a month-long tour which begins with a 2-match Test series, starting July 12 in Dominica. After losing the second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final to Australia last month, Rohit Sharma & Co will begin their campaign in the 2023-25 cycle with the Test series against the Caribbean opponents.

The Indian team has begun its preparation for the upcoming game against the West Indies. The BCCI took some strong steps following the loss against Australia at the Oval last month. Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the tour while the likes of Yashasvi Jasiwal and Ruturaj Gaikwad received maiden call-ups. Umesh Yadav also faced the axe while Ajinkya Rahane was back in the shoes of vice-captain.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, whose absence in the WTC final led to a massive debate, has retained his position in the 16-man squad. The veteran cricketer is pretty active on social media and keeps posting videos for his fans. In his latest video on YouTube, Ashwin talked about the preparations for the Windies tour, also explaining why the team arrived in Barbados instead of Dominica.

“We have already reached the West Indies shores. We have a 10-day window to get rid of the jetlag and start our practice. Our current coach Rahul Bhai always lays more emphasis on a lot on preparation. Our preparation is the process. If we can take care of the preparation, the rest will take care of itself. So, that is the thought process. So, we’ve come really ahead for the preparation," Ashwin said.

“In fact, I was supposed to play 6-7 games in the TNPL but had to cut short and reach here after playing four games," he added.