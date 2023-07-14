'WI 150, YBJ 157*': Rajasthan Royals Troll West Indies as Yashasvi Jaiswal Goes Past 150 on Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to trouble the West Indies bowling attack as the Indian opener notched up 150 on Friday. The youngster, who began his innings on day 1, resumed batting at an overnight score of 143 and breached the 150-run mark within a few minutes of the commencement of the third day’s play in Dominica. With this feat, he outscored the hosts who were bundled out for 150 on the opening itself with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up his 33rd five-wicket haul.

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Live

Advertisement

Yashasvi has been in the news since he was named in the Test squad. On Thursday, he received his debut cap from Rohit Sharma and justified his selection with a phenomenal hundred and a 200-plus partnership with the Indian captain for the opening wicket.

On Friday, he walked out to bat with former captain Virat Kohli and stitched another 100-plus stand, handing a lead of 200-plus to India in the first innings. As he reached 157, his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, came up with a witty appreciation post.

“WI – 150

YBJ - 157*

It takes a special effort to outscore your opposition. On Test debut. And away from home," RR’s tweet read.

Yashasvi was well set and was rooting for three hundred but Alzarri Joseph had the last laugh in the 126th over. The right-arm quick bowled an outswinger, inviting Jaiswal for a drive. The ball took a fine edge of the opener’s blade and landed safely in the gloves of Joshua Da Silva.

Advertisement

Jaiswal was visibly dejected over his dismissal as he was rooting for a double hundred. He got a pat on his head from Kohli while his teammates gave him a standing ovation as he walked back to the dressing room.