WI vs IND: Pooran Shows Battle Scars After Leading West Indies to an Iconic Series Win

After securing the series win for the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran took to social media to reveal the aftermath of the battle. Nicholas Pooran thanked Brandon King and Arshdeep as he shared an image which shows the scratches he bruises he received whilst batting. When Pooran was at the non-striker’s end with Brandon King, the latter’s shot managed to hit Pooran on his arm which was very evidently painful. He was also hit on the chest area thanks to a bumper from Arshdeep Singh when he came out at number 3 for the West Indies.

Pooran has had a great run of form ever since the Major League Cricket tournament in America where he led the run-scoring charts as he managed to rack up 338 runs in the first edition of the tournament for the MI New York franchise. He has smashed 137 runs off 55 balls in the finals against the Seattle Orcas for which he won the player of the match award.

He also won the Player of the Match award in the second T20i against India and went on to be the Player of the Series for his batting contributions.

The series win against India was a historic one as India lost a bilateral series against the West Indies for the first time since 2006.