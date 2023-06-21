WI vs NEP ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming:When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Nepal Coverage on TV And Online

WI vs NEP ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming: West Indies and Nepal will face off each other on June 22 in International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifier 2023 match in Harare, Zimbabwe. It will be the first time that West Indies and Nepal will face each other in a One Day International match. West Indies played their previous ODI match in the same tournament where it faced the United States of America.

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Jason Holder were able to score half-centuries each which helped the Windies to put up a total of 297 before being wiped out in the 49th over. Windies were able to stop the USA from making it to the target and win the match by 39 runs. Johnson Charles scored 66 runs and has been in terrific form. Charles has replaced Gudakesh Motie, who suffered a lower back injury, and is expected to bring in his experience of the game in play, stated West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes.

“He also has knowledge of the Zimbabwe conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage."

Nepal has played their last match with the USA as well and were able to secure their win in a successful run chase. Nepal had won the toss and chose to bowl where they were able to wipe the opponents in 49 overs and barred them at 207 runs. Karan KC was able to pick up 4 wickets for the Nepalese team while Gulsan Jha clenched 3 wickets.

With the help of Bhim Sharki’s unbeaten 77, Nepal were able to complete the chase in 43 overs. To qualify for the CWC Qualifiers, Nepal had to win 11 out of their 12 scheduled matches. Speaking to ESPN, an emotional Monty Desai, Nepal’s head coach, stated that each of the matches could be a Netflix episode.

When will the West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will be played on June 22

Where will the West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will be played in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will the West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to live stream West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will be live telecasted on Star Sports1 SD and HD.

Full Squads: