Will be My And David Warner's Responsibility to Get The Best Out of Everyone in DC Squad: Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his excitement about taking up the vice-Captain’s role in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have named David Warner as the interim captain of the franchise, while Patel will act as his deputy.

Axar suggested that it will be his and Warner’s responsibility to get the best out of the players in the upcoming edition of IPL.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

“The role of Vice-Captain being given to me shows my personal growth as a cricketer. I’m excited about taking on the new role. It’ll be my and David’s responsibility to get the best out of each and everyone in the squad."

Axar also spoke about returning to the Delhi Capitals’ home ground after four years. The all-rounder also said that he has spoken to head coach Ricky Ponting about his new role in the side.

“It’s always a different feeling when I join the DC camp. It was great to meet Ricky and speak to him about my new role in the team. It felt good to be welcomed by the DC fans at our home ground after so many years. The DC fans will be excited to cheer for us at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season."

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares Pic of His 10th Class Marksheet With an Inspirational Message, Check Viral Post

The Delhi Capitals vice-captain also wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery. Axar said that nobody can fill the gap the wicketkeeper batter has left and the entire DC family is praying for his speedy recovery.

Advertisement

“I’m in constant touch with Rishabh Pant. We’ll definitely miss him and we wish that he recovers as soon as possible. Nobody can fill the gap that Rishabh has left. The entire DC family is praying for his recovery and his quick return to cricket."

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

Get the latest Cricket News here