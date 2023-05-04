Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » 'Will Join IPL if Permitted to...': Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's Hilarious Wish as he Ponders Career in Cricket

'Will Join IPL if Permitted to...': Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's Hilarious Wish as he Ponders Career in Cricket

Chopra, who brought laurels to the nation as he clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, spoke about India's love for the game of cricket and came up with a jovial answer when questioned if he'd like to ply his trade in the money-rich Indian Premier League after his career in track and field

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 17:20 IST

Doha, Qatar

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set for his season opener of the Diamond League in Doha and the 25-year-old discussed a variety of topics at the presser before the games kick off on the 5th of May.

Chopra, who brought laurels to the nation as he clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, spoke about India’s love for the game of cricket.

“Cricket is very popular in India," the track and field athlete par excellence bagn.

“Indian bowlers are also very good. They have a fast arm," he said alluding to the ability and talent of the Indian bowlers.

He likened the strengths and attributes a bowler needs to excel to the techniques essential to javelin throw too.

“In javelin too, we need a fast arm. So I think it is a natural talent in India. This is a plus point for us," he asserted.

Chopra was confident of the proliferation of the number of quality athletes from India on the global stage moving forward.

“In the future, I think more javelin throwers and also other athletes will make it big. We have good jumpers now, good long jumpers and other athletes too," he said with confidence.

“So I feel very good that our country is growing in athletics," the 24-year-old said.

When questioned if he’d like to ply his trade in the money-rich Indian Premier League, Chopra came up with a jovial answer.

“It is tough because cricket is a physical sport, but we will see."

“If they permit me to bowl like I throw the javelin, I can join cricket," the Olympic gold medallist joked.

The Diamond League gets underway as Chopra will attempt to defend his javelin throw title in Doha. Chopra scripted history as he became the nation’s first-ever athlete to win a Diamond Trophy.

Chopra clinched the 2022 Diamond Trophy in Zurich with his sensational 88.44m throw and will look to breach the coveted 90m mark as he begins a season that promises a lot.

first published: May 04, 2023, 17:20 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 17:20 IST
