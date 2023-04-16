Will Mumbai Indians be Able to Continue Winning Momentum vs KKR: Sunil Gavaskar has His Say

After finding their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 earlier this week, Mumbai Indians are heading back home for their next fixture. On Sunday, the five-time champions will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, aiming to gain two more points on the tally.

MI returned to winning ways following two consecutive defeats in the season. On Tuesday, skipper Rohit Sharma notched up his first fifty of the season while Piyush Chawla bagged a three-fer as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in their own backyard.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

The Rohit Sharma-led side – who are often termed as the late bloomers in IPL – will now look to continue the winning momentum but they face a tough opponent in KKR.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons it will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians perform at home as they seemed to have cracked the winning code this season.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“The upcoming match is going to be very interesting for Mumbai because after breaking the long streak of defeat, there must have been a change in the mindset of the Mumbai team and now it will be interesting to see what kind of game they show to maintain their winning streak," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who has been a part of the KKR side in the past – is impressed with the way Nitish Rana is performing with the bat and also the way he is leading them as a captain of the side.

“Nitish Rana has led KKR from the front in the last two games. His timing has been immaculate, he attacked spinners and pacers with equal ease. He is batting well and even making the captaincy moves brilliantly," Harbhajan said.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have squared off against each other on 31 occasions. While MI emerged victorious in 22 games, KKR have won 9. In the last 5 games between them, Mumbai Indians have won 2 matches and Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here