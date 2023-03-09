'Will Speak My Mind When Somebody Casts Doubt on Indians': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Australian Media

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back as he hit back at Australian media for their unfair criticism of India and the Indian pitches that have come under heavy scrutiny during Australia’s tour of the sub-continental nation.

India hold a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series at home after having triumphed in the opening two Tests before conceding a defeat in the third fixture of the campaign.

It is reported that an Australian journalist called the Nagpur pitch ‘dodgy’, and another speculated India had only watered certain areas on the pitch while other areas were left dry.

“Steve Smith has actually said that he enjoys playing and captaining in India because every delivery is a challenge, every over things can change quite quickly," Gavaskar started.

“The current Australian players have not said anything but the noise that has been coming from some of the former players, that’s been a bit disturbing," the 73-year-old continued.

“Considering that we are entering an era of 75 years of India-Australia friendship, some of the ex-players from Australia could not use words that are not quite tasteful," the little master elucidated.

“The pitch was the same for both. Play and accept that when you come overseas, you are not going to get pitches like at home, but do not use words like skullduggery, or doubt the integrity of the Indians," Gavaskar fumed.

“No country can have a monopoly on integrity and honesty, Let’s get this absolutely straight. I am a very proud Indian. When somebody casts doubt on Indians and myself, I will speak my mind," asserted the man from Maharashtra.

Australia have already booked their place in the World Test Championship final with their historic win at Indore.

India eye a victory in Ahmedabad in the ongoing final Test of the series to advance to the final of the WTC.

Australia won the toss in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series and opted to bat. Opener Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten ton propelled the visitors to a score of 255 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the first day of the fixture.

