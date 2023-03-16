WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Legends League Cricket 2023, World Giants vs Asia Lions

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LLC 2023 match 6 between World Giants and Asia Lions: World Giants will be aiming to avenge their solitary defeat till date in the Legends League Cricket 2023 when they take the field against Asia Lions on Thursday, March 16. The fixture between World Giants and Asia Lions will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In their previous meeting during the competition, Asia Lions had emerged victorious by 35 runs. The World Giants claim the top spot in the Legends League Cricket standings. With two wins from three matches, the Aaron Finch-led side now have four points in their kitty. In their last encounter, they clinched a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas.

Asia Lions, on the other hand, are placed in second position on the points table. A win tonight will help the Misbah-ul-Haq led side in dethroning table-toppers World Giants. Both Asia Lions and World Giants are tied in terms of points in the Legends League Cricket standings.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and Asia Lions; here is everything you need to know:

WOG vs ASL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for World Giants vs Asia Lions match.

WOG vs ASL Live Streaming

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

WOG vs ASL Match Details

The WOG vs ASL match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar on Thursday, March 16, at 8:00 pm IST.

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Misbah-ul-Haq,

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Abdul Razzaq

Bowlers: Chris Mpofu, Tino Best, Brett Lee

World Giants vs Asia Lions Possible XIs

World Giants Predicted Line-up: Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (c), Ross Taylor, Samit Patel, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Chris Mpofu

Asia Lions Predicted Line-up: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Thisara Perera, Abdur Razzak, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir

