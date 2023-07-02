Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England in a Last-over Thriller

ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England in a Last-over Thriller

Beth Mooney's 61 not out steered the world T20 champions home with one ball to spare at Edgbaston chasing 154 to win

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

AFP

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 07:40 IST

Birmingham (UK)

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. (Reuters Photo)
Australia have a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. (Reuters Photo)

Australia took a dominant grip of the multi-format women’s Ashes with a four-wicket victory in the first T20 of the series on Saturday.

Beth Mooney’s 61 not out steered the world T20 champions home with one ball to spare at Edgbaston chasing 154 to win.

After winning the sole Test match of the series, the visitors now lead 6-0 on points with just 10 left to play for, courtesy of two points for a win in the two remaining T20 clashes and three one day internationals.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who played despite managing two fractured fingers, won the toss and elected to field first.

Advertisement

Sophia Dunkley anchored the England innings as she hit 56 off 49 balls but wickets fell regularly at the other end.

Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt all departed for single figures.

But a middle order rally from captain Heather Knight (29) and Amy Jones, who was 40 not out, allowed England to post 153.

Healy fell early to the bowling of Lauren Bell, but a rapid 40 from Tahlia McGrath took the game away from England.

Ashleigh Gardner won the tourists the Test with the ball and took Australia close to the finishing line with 31 off 23 balls.

Two wickets in two balls from Sarah Glenn got rid of Gardner and Grace Harris.

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • But Mooney remained at the crease and hit nine fours in her 47-ball innings to make sure of victory.

    England now likely need to win all five remaining matches in the series to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 02, 2023, 07:40 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 07:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App