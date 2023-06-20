Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India to Face Bangladesh in Final

The India U-23 team will take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup after its semifinal against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for Monday but the match was postponed by a day due to rain.

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.

India’s other three matches, including the semifinal against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.