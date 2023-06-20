Trends :Asia CupNED vs USA MS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India to Face Bangladesh in Final

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST

Hong Kong

India's three matches, including the semifinal, have been washed out without a ball being bowled. (Pic Credit: TW/BCCIWomen).
The India U-23 team will take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup after its semifinal against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for Monday but the match was postponed by a day due to rain.

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.

India’s other three matches, including the semifinal against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

    • In fact, rain has played spoilsport, forcing as many as eight games to be washed out.

    Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six runs in the other semifinal on Tuesday to set up a summit clash with India on Wednesday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST
