Women’s Big Bash To Introduce Draft For Foreign Cricketers In Next Season

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to introduce an overseas player draft for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Confirming the development, league officials said that they would follow in the footsteps of the BBL, which took the same strategy in the 2022-23 season. Speaking about the new approach, BBL general manager Alistair Dobson underlined the recent surge in women’s cricket’s popularity with the beginning of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and other franchise leagues for female cricketers.

“After looking at those examples, we soon came to the decision that it is the appropriate thing to do," Dobson explained.

Overseas cricketers will nominate for the draft across three tiers including gold, silver and bronze. The most desirable draft prospects will then be elevated by league authorities to a platinum tier prior to the start of the draft. Except for replacement players, each team will be permitted to recruit up to three foreign players through the draft. Notably, there will be no draft for domestic players.

It is anticipated that the WBBL draft will generally resemble the BBL’s draft procedure, and it is not expected that any major modifications will be made to that method launched last summer. More information about the draft, including the date and the sequence in which teams will pick, has not been released yet.

A retention pick system will probably be in place to provide clubs special access to foreign players from the previous season. The league officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of players that could be retained. If the WBBL follows the BBL in this process too, each team would be allowed one retention pick.

The WBBL is also planning some changes in the process of designating the marquee players. Any player, local or foreign, who makes $50,000 or more a season is regarded as a “marquee" player. There will be a minimum of five marquee players that each team must sign. During the previous eight seasons of the tournament, clubs could only sign five marquee players, who had to be either CA-contracted Australians or foreign players.

The new contracting method is backed by an increase in the clubs’ overall payment pools. The payment pool for the WBBL will double to more than $732,000 for every team per year. With the average retainer doubling from $26,900 to close to $54,200 and the minimum retainer rising by 30 percent, top WBBL players can now make more than $100,000 per season.

