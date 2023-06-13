Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka Patil Bags 5/2 as India Crush Hong Kong by 9 Wickets

Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka Patil Bags 5/2 as India Crush Hong Kong by 9 Wickets

Shreyanka Patil bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 ball

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 18:35 IST

New Delhi, India

India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets (Photo: Twitter / BCCI Women)
India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets (Photo: Twitter / BCCI Women)

Rising all-rounder Shreyanka Patil decimated an inexperienced Hong Kong side with impressive figures of 5/2 as the Indian U-23 women’s team opened its campaign in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory, here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Shreyanka, one of the finds of the inaugural edition of WPL having put up a stellar show for RCB, bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 balls.

India’s U-19 World Cup stars — left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (2/2) and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra (2/12) — were other wicket-takers.

Advertisement

In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong W 34 in 14 overs (Shreyanka Patil 5/2).

top videos
  • Duleep Trophy 2023: No Yash Dhull in Mandeep Singh-led North Zone Squad | Cricket News
  • Pakistan, Sri Lanka to Co-Host as ACC Approves Hybrid Model | Asia Cup 2023 | Cricket News
  • Sanju Samson Set to Make a Comeback: Likely to be Picked in India ODI and T20I Squad for WI Tour
  • Andy Roberts Slams Rohit Sharma and Co After WTC Final Defeat | Cricket News | WTC Final 2023
  • BCCI Invites Tender For National Team's Lead Sponsor Rights | Cricket News

    • India W 38/1 in 5.2 overs (G Trisha 19 not out).

    India win by 9 wickets.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 13, 2023, 18:35 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 18:35 IST
    Read More