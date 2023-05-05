India to Face Top Teams on Slow Pitches: Team Management’s Request to BCCI for World Cup - Report

The 50-over World Cup 2023 is a few months away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking every measure to ensure a smooth conduct of the showpiece event. The country is going to host an ICC event after seven years and all the hosting venues are going to get revamped before the commencement of the tournament. The fixture will also be rolled out following the ongoing IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Indian Express has reported the BCCI is going to consult the Indian team management, seeking its preference for the matches to be played in the world cup. It has also been learned that the team has requested the board to allot fixtures against Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa at venues that assist spinners.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Likely to Host India vs Pakistan Clash - Report

It must be noted that only a couple of months back, the Indian pitches were the biggest topic of discussion in the Australian media during the 4-match Test series. The report stated that the team management has said it prefers slow pitches as wants to maximise the ‘so-called home advantage’.

“The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So, the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Most Likely to Be Out of WTC Final; Speculations Over Extent of Injury Continues

Advertisement

The report further stated that the state associations have already filed a nomination to host games in the World Cup and a final call on the allotment to the venues would be taken later. However, there are strong chances that India’s fixture against Australia will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Earlier, the BCCI earmarked more than Rs 500 crore to upgrade stadiums across the country for the world cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said the BCCI will upgrade the infrastructure with clean toilets, easy access, and clean seats following criticism over the condition of the grounds during the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Advertisement

“All existing infrastructure in the country will be upgraded before the World Cup. Assessment of the stadium has been done to engage with a wider cohort of fans in the IPL and during the World Cup. So upgrading infrastructure will be done during this period," Shah had said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here