‘Virat Kohli is Now in Sachin Tendulkar’s Shoes, Everybody will Look to Win the World Cup for Him’

Back in 2011 when the 50-over World Cup was held in the sub-continent, the cricket fans in the country were overjoyed and expected the hosts to win the trophy. On the other hand, the people in the Indian dressing room were also determined to lift the cup for master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who featured in his last ICC event. Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team cruised into the final on the back of some remarkable performances where they defeated Mahela Jayawardene-led Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium to emerge as the world champions.

After 12 years, the marquee event returns to India and once again, the fans are full of hope. They will expect Rohit Sharma & Co to win the title again and end the decade-long drought of ICC trophies.

Meanwhile, former India opener and 2-time world cup winner Virender Sehwag believes that the men in blue will push themselves to lift the trophy for Virat Kohli.

“We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup, and it was a great exit for Sachin paaji," Sehwag said during an ICC event to announce the World Cup schedule.

“Virat Kohli is (now) in Sachin Tendulkar’s shoes. The way he plays, talks, and looks after others and the way he plays cricket with his passion, he is the one now. Everybody is looking to win this World Cup for him.

“Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 per cent. I think Virat Kohli is also looking (forward) to this World Cup.

“(About) 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India," Sehwag added.

The former cricketer further added that India are favourites to win their blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad because they can handle pressure comparatively better.

“I feel that now India handles the pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven’t won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better.

“If any player says that they don’t feel pressure, I don’t think it’s right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it’s an India versus Pakistan game and emotions run high," he said.