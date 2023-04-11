'Would Stop Batters Doing it Without All The Controversy': Ben Stokes Proposes New Penalty For Non-striker Run-out

Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes has given his perspective on the non-striker run-out matter as he shared an alternative penalty for the batters and team who committed the mistake of leaving the crease early. Stokes replied to renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who displayed his support for the non-striker run-out on Twitter.

The debate regarding the non-striker run-out reignited on Monday when Harshal Patel attempted the dismissal to get the better of Ravi Bishnoi on the final ball of the match.

LSG needed one run to win the match while RCB were relying on Harshal to tie the match. Bishnoi left the crease early in the attempt to steal the single on the last ball but Harshal saw it and went for the non-striker run-out but missed the bails completely.

Bhogle, who is vocal about his views on Twitter, posted: “Bishnoi was leaving his crease early. Any silly people out there still saying you shouldn’t run the non-striker out?"

Stokes gave his take on the matter and suggested that instead of out the team should be penalised with 6 extra runs.

“Thought’s Harsha? Umpires discretion.. 6 penalty runs if obviously trying to gain unfair advantage by leaving crease early? Would stop batters doing it without all the controversy," he tweeted.

Bhogle acknowledged Stokes’ response and wished him to get fit and play soon for Chennai Super Kings.

“Happy to get your perspective, Ben. I am doing a game in Chennai if you have a few minutes. And hope you are fit and playing again soon," tweeted.

Meanwhile, Stokes is expected to miss the next match against league leaders Rajasthan Royals on April 12, however, he could return for the subsequent fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17, but that will depend on his recovery.

Stokes is already nursing a knee injury and has not been bowling for CSK, the England all-rounder’s latest setback comes as another worry for the Yellow Army.

