WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, UP Warriorz to Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals; Check Playing XIs

UP Warriorz are all set to take on Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Captain of the Warriorz Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Meg Lanning’s side.

Healy made a big call by leaving last match’s Player of the Match Grace Harris out of the UP Warriorz playing XI and chose to go with Shabnim Ismail, possibly looking to negate the threat of Lanning and her partner in crime Shafali Verma.

In the last match, they racked up a century partnership against Royal Challengers Bangalore and thus Healy turned to the fastest bowler in the world.

Talking to the broadcasters during the toss, Healy revealed why she opted to bowl first.

“We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India," she quipped. Then came the big call, she revealed her team news and said they have left out Harris, who smashed 59 in just 26 balls to help the Warriorz steal a win from the jaws of defeat.

“We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight."

Expecting a good contest against the team led by Australia’s captain Lanning, Healy added, “We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side."

The DC skipper meanwhile stated that she’s happy to bat first, the toss didn’t matter much to her side and they had elected the same playing XI which starred against RCB.

“I don’t really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us," said Lanning.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

