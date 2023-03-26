Hayley Mathews bowled a two-wicket maiden to claim the Women’s Premier League Purple Cap during WPL 2023 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The West Indian had picked up the wicket of Jess Jonassen in her third over with a stunning caught and bowled. Mathews returned to complete her quota of overs and picked up the wickets of Minnu Mani and Taniya Bhatia and that too without giving away a single run in the 16th over of the innings. She finished with outstanding figures of three wickets from four overs and costing just 5 runs.

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Advertisement

Mathews’ heroics left some Sachin Tendulkar and Kieron Pollard in awe.

Current Mumbai Indians’ stars as well as owners were happy with Mathews’s effort.

Delhi looked down and out before number eight Shikha Pandey (27) put on an unbeaten 52-run 10th-wicket stand off just 24 balls with Radha Yadav (27) to take the total past 100 from a precarious 79-9 and give their bowlers a total to defend. The last pair for Delhi tore into the attack with five fours and three sixes between them.

ALSO READ | ‘Nothing But Respect for These Two’: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav’s Fightback in WPL Final Set Twitter Ablaze

Advertisement

“Pretty excited, but only half the job’s done, need to contribute with the bat. Pretty happy with that, bowlers did a fantastic job. As batters we need to execute and chase down this total," Mathews said at the mid-innings break.

Apart from Matthews, Issey Wong (3/42) and Amelia Kerr (2/19) shared the spoils as Mumbai Indians set themselves up for a modest chase.

Mathews then walked out to open the innings for Mumbai Indians and started by smashing a couple of boundaries. She lost her wicket though soon after as she was caught by Arundhati Reddy off Jonassen for 13 from 12, including three fours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here