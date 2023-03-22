WPL 2023: One Big Game to Go, Says Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals Book Spot in Final

Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 5 wickets in the last league phase match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. All-round Alice Capsey sparkled as she took 3/26 and hit 34 off 31 balls to help DC finish top of the table and qualify directly for the final.

DC skipper Meg Lanning was happy that she and her team worked together but rued that they came up short in some faces of the game on the night.

“Just wanted the team to win and help the unit. I don’t think we were at our best. We were sloppy on the field. Was a reasonable wicket," Meg Lanning said at the post-match presentation.

“We got off to a flier and helped us when it started to turn. It seemed it came nicely with the new ball. They bowled a fair bit of spin towards the back end. We got some depth in batting. We have one big game to go. Hopefully, we will nail that. We will rest for a couple of days before the big game," Lanning added.

The DC bowlers led by Capsey and Radha Yadav (2/28) did well to restrict UPW to 138/6. Meg Lanning then set the platform for DC with a brisk 23-ball 39. Capsey (34 off 31) and Kapp (34* off 31) then played calculated knocks to help DC chase the target down with 13 balls to spare.

With Delhi grabbing a direct spot in the final, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will now face off in the eliminator for the other final spot.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy said she and her team will reflect on what went wrong.

“We also were giving an oppurtunity to players to rest. Credit to (Shabnim) Ismail. She got a couple of wickets. Gave us a sniff. I couldn’t hit it off the square. We were looking for a total to bowl at. The wicket was turning and gripping. We would have loved to bat at a faster clip. Hopefully, we will reflect on what went wrong. We will reflect quickly as well. I am excited to be a part of the finals. DY Patil will be chock-a-block," Healy said at the post-match presentation.

