WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Win Toss and Choose to Bowl Against Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in the 14th match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The coin toss swung Meg Lanning’s way as the DC’s Australian captain decided to field in the first innings against Sneh Rana’s GG.

DC are placed second in the table with 8 points from 5 games. They have managed to win four games, with their only loss coming at the hands of table toppers and unbeaten Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants on the other hand slipped to the bottom of the table after Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the tournament against UP Warriorz on Wednesday, but GG have the chose to reclaim their position at fourth on the league table with a win over DC.

GG have 2 points from 5 games and are placed behind RCB only on net run rate.

The previous encounter between the two teams ended in favour of the capital city teams as strike bowler Marizanne Kapp ended with a five-wicket haul to wrap up 105 runs before Shika Pandey scalped three wickets. Radha YAdav was also among the wickets as she picked up one scalp fo herself.

Chasing the low target, Shafali Verma went on a blitzkrieg en route to her unbeaten 76 off just 28 deliveries. She was ably supported by Lanning at the other end of the pitch as the Aussie notched up an unbeaten 21 off 15 deliveries.

Shafali’s innings was marked by 10 fours and 5 sixers as the Indian set the stage on fire with her maverick batting, smashing every delivery that came her way off to the ropes.

Delhi Capitals XI:

Meg Laning (C), Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Shika Pandey, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia, Arundathi Reddy, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp

Gujarat Giants XI:

Sneh Rana (C), Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma, Laura Woldvaart, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

