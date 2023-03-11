WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry Heaps Praise on RCB’s ‘Real Special Star’ Shreyanka Patil

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has so far been simply abysmal for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Karnataka all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been Bangalore’s solitary bright spot, in an otherwise dreadful edition of the WPL 2023.

Bangalore’s Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has now lauded Patil for showcasing an impressive all-round performance.

“It’s been great to see Australians doing well in the tournament, but equally, I think, the personal highlight is seeing some of the local players doing really well. Shreyanka Patil, if I am speaking from an RCB point of view, she’s super young. To see her come out and bat the way that she does, but then obviously her bowling talent… She’s a real special star for the future. I haven’t seen someone like that of her age around the world for a long time, with that kind of skill and just attitude. So, that’s really cool," Perry said during a press conference following Bangalore’s crushing defeat at the hands of UP Warriorz on Friday.

Shreyanka Patil was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL 2023 auction at her base price of Rs 10 lakh. The 20-year-old has so far bagged two wickets after playing three matches in WPL.

She offered a solid show with the bat as well during her WPL debut match against the mighty Mumbai Indians side. After enduring a batting collapse Bangalore found themselves in a precarious situation against the table-toppers.

Patil eventually came to Bangalore’s rescue as she weathered the storm quite efficiently. She pulled off a commendable knock of 23 off 15 balls to guide Bangalore to a formidable total of 155. However, her valiant batting went in vain as the Smriti Mandhana-led side had to suffer a nine-wicket defeat.

Shreyanka Patil’s brilliance with the ball was on display in the next game against Gujarat Giants. She picked up two wickets after conceding 32 runs in her four overs. She dismissed Sophia Dunkley, who recorded the fastest WPL half-century. Harleen Deol was the next batter to fall prey to Patil’s lethal bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have not managed to win a match yet in WPL 2023. The Smriti Manhdhana-led side are struggling at the bottom of the points table. In their next match, Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 13.

