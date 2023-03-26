WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning Opts to Bat Against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Make One Change in XI

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of Women’s Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The fans came in big numbers to support their teams in the first-ever final of the WPL.

Delhi made one change to their XI from their last match of league stage as Poonam Yadav missed out and Minnu Mani got the golden opportunity to showcase her skills at the grand stage.

DC skipper Lanning suggested it’s a good wicket to bat and said the team is confident to post a big score.

“We are going to bat. It looks like a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed for a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective throughout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav," Lanning said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was happy with Lanning’s decision as she wanted to bowl first and backed her pacers to cause some early trouble with the swing on offer. Mumbai decided to go with the same XI from the last match.

“We were looking to bowl first, so the toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI," Harmanpreet said.

The two teams faced other twice in the league stage as Mumbai Indians won the first match while Delhi Capitals emerged victorious on the second occasion.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

