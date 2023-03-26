'We all Will be Cheering for You': Rohit Sharma & Co Sends Best Wishes to Harmpreet MI Ahead of WPL Final

The Mumbai Indians men have extended their best wishes to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team ahead of their electrifying clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday. The Brabourne stadium will host the historic face-off which will decide the inaugural WPL champion.

While DC made direct entry to the finale Mumbai had to take the route of defeating the UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator to reach the final after Delhi defeated the same opposition in their last league match to take the spot for a direct entry to the final.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023 Final

Advertisement

“I want to wish our women’s team all the very best for the finals. I’ve really, really enjoyed how you’ll have played in the last four weeks. It’s the final, and you don’t get to play a final every day."

“So, it’s important to enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it’s going to be amazing. We all will be cheering for you. So go out there and give it your best," said Rohit in a video posted by the franchise on Sunday.

Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav also had some words of encouragement for Harmanpreet & Co. “Mumbai girls are in the finals, in full form. As one family, I would like to wish each one of you all the very best for the WPL final. I look forward to cheering for you. Let’s have a great game this season for one last time."

“What an amazing tournament it’s been so far. We’ll be watching very closely. Keep doing the little things well as you have all tournaments and you’ll be fine. All the best, we’ll be watching," said Australia left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘We Know How Dangerous They Are’: Harmanpreet Says MI are Prepared to Face Lanning-Shafali Duo in WPL Final

“Best of luck to the girls’ team for the final. It’s been a fantastic season so far. Wish you all the best for the final," said Australia’s hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here