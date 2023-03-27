WPL 2023 Awards List: Champion MI Receive Rs 5 Crore Prize Money, 5 Lakh to Yastika Bhatia - Here's Full List

Mumbai Indians (MI) were crowned the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 winners on Sunday night. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets to lift the trophy at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse to be reduced to 79 for 9 in 16 overs but posted a respectable total of 131 for 9, thanks to a 52-run partnership for the unbroken 10th wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out).

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - HIGHLIGHTS | MATCH REPORT

Advertisement

It was not an easy run chase for MI but they eventually crossed the line, reaching 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs, with Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet (37) playing crucial roles.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 5 crore along with the WPL silverware. On the other hand, runners-up Delhi Capitals took home a heft amount of Rs 3 crore. Apart from rewarding the top two teams, there were several other prizes which were distributed at the WPL 2023 final presentation ceremony.

Here’s the list of awards and the awardees:

Name of the Award Name of the Recipient Prize Money (in INR) Powerful Striker of the Match Radha Yadav 1 Lakh Player of the Match Nat Sciver-Brunt 2.5 Lakh Powerful Striker of the Season Sophie Devine 5 Lakh Fair Play Award MI & DC - Shared NA Catch of the Season Harmanpreet Kaur 5 Lakh Purple Cap Hayley Matthews 5 Lakh Orange Cap Meg Lanning 5 Lakh Most Valuable Player Hayley Matthews 5 Lakh WPL Limited-edition Watch Match Officials & Support Staff NA Runners-up Delhi Capitals Rs 3 Crore Winners Mumbai Indians Rs 5 Crore

Get the latest Cricket News here