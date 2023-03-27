WPL 2023 Awards List: Champion MI Receive Rs 5 Crore Prize Money, 5 Lakh to Yastika Bhatia - Here's Full List

Mumbai Indians (MI) were crowned the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 winners on Sunday night. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets to lift the trophy at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.
Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse to be reduced to 79 for 9 in 16 overs but posted a respectable total of 131 for 9, thanks to a 52-run partnership for the unbroken 10th wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out).
WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - HIGHLIGHTS | MATCH REPORT
It was not an easy run chase for MI but they eventually crossed the line, reaching 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs, with Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet (37) playing crucial roles.
The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 5 crore along with the WPL silverware. On the other hand, runners-up Delhi Capitals took home a heft amount of Rs 3 crore. Apart from rewarding the top two teams, there were several other prizes which were distributed at the WPL 2023 final presentation ceremony.
Here’s the list of awards and the awardees:
|Name of the Award
|Name of the Recipient
|Prize Money (in INR)
|Powerful Striker of the Match
|Radha Yadav
|1 Lakh
|Player of the Match
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|2.5 Lakh
|Powerful Striker of the Season
|Sophie Devine
|5 Lakh
|Fair Play Award
|MI & DC - Shared
|NA
|Catch of the Season
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|5 Lakh
|Purple Cap
|Hayley Matthews
|5 Lakh
|Orange Cap
|Meg Lanning
|5 Lakh
|Most Valuable Player
|Hayley Matthews
|5 Lakh
|WPL Limited-edition Watch
|Match Officials & Support Staff
|NA
|Runners-up
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 3 Crore
|Winners
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 5 Crore
