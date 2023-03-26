Home » Cricket Home » WPL 2023 Final: Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Sourav Ganguly Send Best Wishes to Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023 Final: Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Sourav Ganguly Send Best Wishes to Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have been one of the consistent sides in the tournament, losing only matches in the league stage.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 17:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals finished the league stage at the top (WPL Image)
Delhi Capitals finished the league stage at the top (WPL Image)

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, captain David Warner and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly have sent their best wishes to Meg Lanning & Co ahead of the side facing off against Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi have been one of the consistent sides in the tournament, losing only matches in the league stage. They finished the stage as the table toppers due to superior net run-rate, thus gaining direct entry into the final. Meg is also the leading run-scorer of the tournament till now.

“Jonathan and Meg, congratulations on the standard and level of cricket you have played so far. You have made everyone in the DC franchise proud with what you have done. All the very best in the final."

“Remember what you have done to get there. Don’t try any harder. You’re best is going to be good enough," said Ponting in a video message posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Sunday.

“To Meg, JB and the rest of the crew there. All the best for tonight’s game. Go out there and give your 100% like you always do. Bring it home," added Warner, who will ‘e Delhi’s skipper in IPL 2023.

Apart from Meg, the multiple World Cups winning and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning Australian skipper, her opening partner Shafali Verma, along with Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp, hold the key for the side in the WPL final.

“Aur aise hi final mein dil laga kar, roar macha. (And just like this in the final, play with your heart and roar macha.)," said Ganguly, who was previously Delhi’s mentor in IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

