WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Win Toss and Opt to Bat Against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in the ninth game of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Gujarat skipper Sneh Rana and Delhi captain Meg Lanning walked out to the centre for the coin flip, which swung in favour of Rana, who had no doubts about opting to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat made a big change to their lineup as they brought in Laura Wolvaardt to replace Sophia Dunkley, who score the fastest half-ton in WPL last time out.

The South African Wolvaardt discussed her World Cup experience ahead of the start of the game.

“It was amazing to have the Women’s T20 World Cup at home, and in front of the home fans. All my family was present there, it was really motivating. And I’m glad that we could make it to the final," Wolvaardt said.

“I’m very happy to be here. I am happy to bat anywhere, and I am grateful for the opportunity. Looking forward to learning as much as I can, just want to enjoy the experience and make a few friends," she added.

Both teams have played three times each in the ongoing season and while DC have managed to win two of their games, GG have registered a win in one of their three previous outings.

Gujarat went down in their opener against Mumbai Indians by a massive 143 runs as Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls routed the Giants. Rana’s women went down to UP Warriorz in their second fixture by 3 three wickets and one ball to spare in a nail-biter.

They registered their first win of the tournament against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they coasted to a win by 11 runs.

Delhi, on the other hand, got the better of RCB in their opening game by 60 runs before claiming another positive result against UP Warriorz in their 42-run win.

Delhi went down to Mumbai Indians in their previous outing and will look to turn their fortunes around against Gujarat.

Gujarat Giants XI:

Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals XI:

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

