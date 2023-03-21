Home » Cricket Home » WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Finally Wins a Toss for MI, Elects to Bowl Against RCB; Check Playing XIs

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Finally Wins a Toss for MI, Elects to Bowl Against RCB; Check Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur finally won the toss in MI's final league match of WPL 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 15:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in WPL 2023 (Twitter image)
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in WPL 2023 (Twitter image)

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and elected to bowl first on March 21, Tuesday in the final league game of WPL 2023. After losing 7 consecutive tosses, Harmanpreet finally won the toss and had a laugh about it with Smriti Mandhana.

Both captains named an unchanged playing XI for the all-important contest as MI would look to win the match and try to qualify directly for the final by finishing at the top of WPL 2023.

RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2023

Advertisement

Harmanpreet speaking during the toss said that she was happy to win the toss finally and spoke about the past two defeats of Mumbai Indians, saying that such things happen in sport.

RELATED NEWS

“We are bowling first. I am very happy that we have won the toss today. These things can happen in cricket, sometimes you are doing well and sometimes things don’t go well according to you, we have to be strong," said Kaur.

She further added that MI were looking for a victory with a big margin to pip Delhi Capitals to the top spot.

“Definitely it is a very important spot, we want to finish at the top and get to play for the finals. We are playing with the same team," she revealed.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers? Virat Kohli Picks Fastest Runner Between Wickets, Names Pujara as ‘Worst’

RCB skipper Mandhana also revealed that she wanted to bowl first as well, given the fact that they chased well in the past two matches.

Advertisement

She also joked about Harmanpreet’s and her toss jinx.

“I think we’ve been talking about this in the Indian dressing room about her toss-winning abilities. I dind’t do anything. We’re used to it now in the Indian team but seven in a row might be a record. We were also looking to field first, because we have chased well in the last two games. It looks like a dry pitch and our spinners should get good help in the second half. We are going in with the same eleven," said Smriti.

Teams:

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of ex...Read More

first published: March 21, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 15:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week