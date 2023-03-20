WPL 2023: Deja Vu! Jemimah Rodrigues Removes Hayley Matthews with Stunning Catch, WATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues produced yet another moment of magic as she took a stunning catch to send back Hayley Matthews off the bowling of Shikha Pandey in match 18 of the Women’s Premier League at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over of the first innings as MI looked in trouble after losing early wickets to a fantastic spell from Marizanne Kapp.

Shikha bowled it full on the pads as Mathews looked to drive the ball but ended up hitting it uppishly to the right of mid-on, where Jemimah dived to take a superb low catch.

She kissed the ball after completing the catch and has a beaming smile on her face.

If the catch felt like a deja-vu, well it is not the first time that Jemimah dismissed Mathews with a stunner.

In the reverse fixture between Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians on March 9 and that too at the same venue, Jemimah sent off in-form batter Matthews off Alice Capsey.

With an intention to clear the fence, the Caribbean batter went for a biggie but could not connect the ball properly. Her mistimed attempt went high in the air and seemed to be landed safely in a no-man region.

The Mumbai-born batter has managed to enthral cricket fans with her sensational singing and dancing skills as well.

Jemimah has been a sensation in the WPL, breaking into some popular dance moves while fielding near the boundary ropes. She went on to imitate the popular “Floss" dance move, before indulging in some “Bhangra" steps.

The Delhi Capitals cricketer, who enjoys an active social media presence, has now come up with a series of videos in which she can be seen showing off her spectacular dancing and singing along with her teammates.

Jemimah also danced along with her teammates and many others to the famous Bollywood song Woh Ladki Jo. At the end of the video posted on social media, she even praised DC captain Meg Lanning for brilliantly mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.

