Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has termed Mumbai Indians a “dangerous" opposition but said that her team was “confident" ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We know how dangerous Mumbai can be and how many great players they have. It’s a massive challenge for us, but our group is confident ahead of the big game," said Lanning.

Also read - WPL 2023 Final: MI Pin Their Hopes on All-Rounders, DC Riding on Lanning and Kapp’s Brilliance

Advertisement

The multiple world championship-winning and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Australian also pointed out that she had encouraged her players to go out there and enjoy.

“We have learned a lot throughout the tournament, which has prepared us for a high-pressure game on Sunday. We’ve just got to go out there and play our best cricket. We’ve played with a smile on our faces throughout this competition and I’ll encourage the girls to enjoy the Final as well," the Delhi Capitals captain said.

She appeared to be highly impressed by her young opening partner Shafali Verma. “Shafali and I have a really good combination at the top. We play differently, which works for us. The opening spot is my favourite position and it’s been nice to play there. Shafali has made my job a little bit easier by taking the attack to the opposition. Hopefully, we’ve got one more big partnership in us on Sunday," Lanning said.

Also read - ‘Jinhone Rope Lagaya Hai Unko Poocho’: Harmanpreet’s Savage Reply to Shorter Boundaries in WPL 2023

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals started their campaign with a resounding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and won six out of their eight matches. They edged out Mumbai Indians for a top-of-the-table finish owing to a superior net run rate that saw them qualifying directly to the final.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the tournament so far and are tied at 1-1. While Delhi Capitals won the first of the encounters by nine wickets, Mumbai Indians came back strongly to win the next one by eight wickets.

Apart from Lanning and Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp will be the players to watch out for on the Delhi side. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be looking to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to deliver with the bat. Pacer Issy Wong, who is fresh from a hat-trick against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator and left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque will spearhead the bowling. Nat Sciver-Brunt will provide a handy allrounder option for Mumbai.

Advertisement

With IANS inputs.

Get the latest Cricket News here