WPL 2023 MI vs UPW: Alyssa Healy Elects to Bowl Against Unchanged Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League match on Saturday. It was the sixth time in a row when Harmanpreet Kaur lost the toss in the league, however, she didn’t mind it much as the results have gone in her favour with a 100 per cent win record so far.

Warriorz made one change to their Playing XI from the last match as Parshavi Chopra got a chance. While Mumbai Indians decide to go with the same XI.

Healy and Co. are in desperate search of a victory after a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous matches. The Indian batters have struggled for UP Warriorz so far this season and to progress further they have to come up big.

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates

Healy said that they have chased well in the previous matches which is the reason why she elected to bowl first.

“We have chased a lot better than what we have set this year, so that’s one of the reasons for bowling first. I love it, the fact that Gujarat put a bit of pressure on us by winning their game. Parshavi is coming in today," Healy said at the toss.

While Mumbai Indians have been an unstoppable force so far in the inaugural season as they have put up a collective show to outclass their opposition.

The Mumbai Indian skipper said she also wanted to bat first so the toss didn’t matter to her much.

“This is something new I am experiencing, I am sure MI team is getting used to this now (losing the toss). We would have batted first anyway. Same XI for us. We are keeping things simple, just want to enjoy ourselves," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

MI vs UPW Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

