WATCH: Rohit, Suryakumar, Others Give Standing Ovation to Harmanpreet & Co as MI Become WPL 2023 Champions

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians scripted history by winning the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on Sunday night. They defeated Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets in the grand finale of the tournament held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians put out an all-round show to outsmart Delhi Capitals across departments. Issy Wong (3-42), Hayley Matthew (3-5) and Amelia Kerr (2-19) shared the spoils, helping MI restrict Delhi for a paltry 131 for 9. In reply, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt came together to raise 72 runs off 75 balls for the third wicket, building the innings with patience and caution, and keeping alive Mumbai Indians’ hopes. The latter struck 60 not out off 55 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and raising 72 runs for the third wicket with the Mumbai skipper.

The MI girls received massive support not only from the local crowd but also from Rohit Sharma & Co. The entire Mumbai Indians men’s team was there at the venue and cheered for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

A video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the franchise in which Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Markande and other players could be seen giving a standing ovation to the girls who became the first-ever WPL champions.

It was a dream-come-true moment for every women cricketer who donned the Mumbai Indians jersey in the tournament. One of them was Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring a match-winning 60 not-out off 55 deliveries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the English cricketer said the victory was very special.

“It was very special. Glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on. I was trying to get quite tough and Harman and Melie took the pressure off me. I knew if I stayed till the end we’d get through. We gave away too many in the final 3-4 overs, but it made the game interesting," said Nat Sciver-Brunt at the post-match presentation.

