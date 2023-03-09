WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Thrash Delhi Capitals by 8 Wickets to Remain Unbeaten

Table toppers Mumbai Indians handed Delhi Capitals their first loss of the Women’s Premier League as the Maharashtra based-outfit coasted to a big win by 8 wickets and 5 overs to spare.

Mumbai managed to bowl out Delhi for a total of 105 runs before romping to victory in 15 overs as they racked up 109 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

MI’s English bowler Issy Wong, Indian left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews were the stars for the victors with the ball as they ended the night with brilliant figures of 3 for 10, 3 for 13 and 3 for 19 respectively.

Pooja Vastrakar picked up the remaining scalp to bundle out the team from the capital city for just over a 100 runs.

Delhi’s Australian Meg Lanning put up a fighting 43 off 41 deliveries after opening the innings but fell victim to Ishaque.

The canny spinner was also responsible for the dismissals of big-hitting Shefali Verma and experienced Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues for 2 runs and 25 runs respectively.

Wong sent Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia and Radha Yadav back to the pavilion, while Matthews was responsible for the wickets of Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani and Tara Norris.

The Mumbai Indians women came out to bat with a target of 106 to maintain their unbeaten strea in the WPL and completed the chase without much hassle.

MI openers Yasthika Bhatia and Matthews put up a steady partnership for the first wicket as they took the game away from the Capitals early on.

Yasthika’s 41 off 32 balls and Matthews’ 32 off 31 deliveries set MI up for an easy chase before Tara Norris caught Yasthika plumb in front of the wickets to break the opening stand.

Matthews would follow her teammate to the dressing room shortly after as she fell prey to Alice Capsey.

But, that wouldn’t;t trouble Mumbai on their way to a third win in the tournament as Nat Sciver and captain Harmanpreet Kaur saw the game out with their unbeaten knocks of 23 and 11 runs to earn all points on offer.

