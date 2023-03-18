WPL 2023 Points Table After Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday to register their second win of the tournament.

After a poor start of five defeats in their opening five games, RCB have done well to bounce back with two back-to-back wins, first over UP Warriorz on Wednesday, and now against Gujarat Giants.

The win lifted the Bengaluru-based team off the bottom of the table as they climbed to fourth with four points to their name.

Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants, who also have 4 points after 7 games with just 2 wins to their name, went the other way as they were pushed to the very bottom of the standing due to their inferior net run rate in comparison to RCB.

UP Warriorz stand third with six points from as many games, as they have won three fixtures and lost the other three they have contested so far this season.

Delhi Capitals come in second with 8 points from their 6 outings, as they have managed to triumph on 4 occasions, coming up short only against Mumbai Indians and a defeat at the hands of Gujarat.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indian lead the standing with 10 points from 6 games. The team from Maharashtra were unbeaten till their game earlier on Saturday, in which they went down to UPW.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap

RCB’s Sophie Devine ascended the run scorers’ rankings after her blitzkrieg 99 runs against GG in their emphatic win. The Kiwi player has tallied 266 runs in the season so far in seven games.

DC skipper Meg Lanning slipped to second, behind Devine, with 239 runs to her name in 6 outings.

RCB’s Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry comes in third in the top scorer’s standings with 224 runs in 7 games.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap

MI’ Saika Ishaque tops the wicket-takers rankings with 12 wickets from half as many games.

She is closely followed by UPW’s Sophie Ecclestone, who also has the same number of wickets as the Mumbai bowler.

Hayley Matthews, MI’s West Indies all-rounder, ranks third in the standing with 11 scalps from 6 games.

