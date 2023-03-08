WPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Go Joint-Top With Mumbai Indians after Bossing UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals picked up their second consecutive win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 after beating UP Warriorz by 42 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

With their second win in a row, Meg Lanning’s side went joint-top alongside Mumbai Indians although Harmanpreet Kaur’s side are still sitting at the top of the pile courtesy of their superior net run rate.

While the Capitals and the Indians both have 4 points from two outings each, MI’s net run rate stands at 5.18, while DC’s run rate stood at 2.55.

Courtesy of their massive 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the inaugural match of WPL 2023, Kaur’s side raced to the top of the table and with another commanding performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which saw MI win by 9 wickets, their run rate dropped but it was still enough to consolidate their lead at the top.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Commentary, Billboards: What Ahmedabad Has in Store for PM Modi, Anthony Albanese

The Capitals meanwhile registered a 60-run win over RCB in their first league outing of the season, and their latest win over the Warriorz sees Lanning’s side stay within touching distance of MI.

Tahlia McGrath smashed the highest individual total by a player in the league so far, thus avoiding a major dip in the net run rate of the Warriorz even as they could only score 169 runs, in reply to DC’s 211.

Advertisement

Skipper Lanning was the architect in chief of the resounding win, helping set a platform for her side, and Jess Jonassen’s Player of the Match display, combined with Jemimah Rodrigues’ 34-run knock put the icing on the cake.

With one win and two points from 2 matches, Alyssa Healy’s side remain third in the table.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: Ahmedabad Pitch and That Rohit Sharma Look

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB are in fourth place after two back-to-back defeats, while Gujarat Giants are rock bottom, courtesy of an inferior net run rate than RCB due to their hefty loss to MI.

Advertisement

Both RCB and the Giants have yet to open their tally in the league table, although one of the two aforementioned teams will get a win when these two sides lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 8, Wednesday.

Get the latest Cricket News here