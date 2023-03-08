WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was inevitable. One team had to win and other lose. On Wednesday it was the turn of Gujarat Giants to finally get a taste of a win in the inaugural Women’s Premier League as they condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to their third straight defeat of the ongoing season. The scoreline rightly suggests it was a close encounter but only so much with Gujarat Giants never appearing under the pump in defense of a 200-plus total.

Sneh Rana-led Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat first. Sophia Dunkley blazed away to a half-century - off just 18 deliveries which is also the quickest of the tournament. She set the base for the final total while Harleen Deol also struck a fifty as GGT finished with 201/7 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were off to a solid start with their opener Sophie Devine hitting a fifty but their progress was regularly dented as GGT continued taking wickets at the most opportune moment to continue moving closer to the win. Eventually, the Smriti Mandhana-led side managed 190/6 with GGT winning by 11 runs.

WPL 2023 Points Table Update

The win has lifted GGT from the bottom of the WPL points table as they swapped places with RCB who are now the only one in the five-team competition to have not won a single match. GGT now have one victory and two defeats from three attempts which has given them three points and also helped improve their net run-rate although it remains in the negative zone; -2.327 to be precise.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore For First Win of Season

On the other hand, RCB have suffered a hat-trick of defeats and crashed to the fifth spot with a negative net run-rate of -2.263.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder

The orange cap remains with Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning who has scored 142 runs from two innings followed by Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians at the second spot who has 124 runs from two innings. Harleen has climbed up into the the top-three of the standings having scored 113 runs from three innings.

Match Highlights: GT vs RCB, WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Purple Cap

Likewise, there’s no change in the purple cap either with Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque maintaining her position at the top of the wicket-takers list. In two matches, she has six wickets followed by Tara Norris (five) of Delhi Capitals and Kim Garth (five) of Gujarat Giants.

