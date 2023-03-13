WPL 2023 Points Table Update After UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians beat the UP Warriorz by 8 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to register their fourth win in four games to continue their impeccable record in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

MI took their points tally to 8 from a possible 8 with the win over the Lucknow-based franchise as captain Harmanpreet Kaur lead from the front with her unbeaten 53-run knock. Mumbai also benefitted from the contributions of opener Yasthika Bhatia and Englishwoman Nat Sciver, who scored 42 and 45 runs respectively.

With their latest triumph, MI have now defeated all the other sides in the competition and continue to be the team to beat at the very top of the standings.

They are followed by Delhi Capitals who have six points from four games after Shafali Verma dismantled the Gujarat Giants bowling attack a day earlier to help her side register a 10-wicket win over the Gujarati girls.

UP Wariorz stay third in the table with four points from as many games. They have won two and lost two in their campaign so far.

UPW managed to beat Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore but were handed defeats at the hands of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants come in fourth in the standing with two points to their name. The only game GG have won to date is their fixture against RCB, which they won by 11 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sit at the bottom of the table after having lost all four of thier games so far in the tournament.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap:

DC skipper Meg Lanning continues to occupy the top spot in the run-getters rankings with 206 runs to her name after four games.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy climbed to the second place in the table with her 53-run knock against MI, which took her tally for the season to 185 runs.

Shafali Verma is placed third with 179 runs in four innings.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap:

MI’s Shaika Ishaque continued to dominate the wickets takers rankings as she took her account for the campaign to 12 with her 3-wicket haul against UPW on Sunday.

Sophie Ecclestone of UPW comes in second in the table with 8 wickets to her name in four games.

MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews ranks third in the wickets tally with 7 scalps.

