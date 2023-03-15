WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Outclass UP Warriorz to Earn Their First Win of Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the inaugural Women’s Premier League season with a convincing 5-wicket triumph over UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB bundled out UPW for 135 runs in 19.3 overs before chasing down the target with 2 overs and 5 wickets remaining.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first and made good on their choice as they picked up a couple of wickets in the very first over. Sophie Devine sent Devika Vaidhya and Alyssa Healy for a duck and a solitary run respectively.

The Bengaluru-based side capitalised on their grand start as Megan Schutt picked up the prized wicket of Tahlia McGrath in the second over as the Aussie fell for a lowly 2 runs.

Kiran Navigre was the next to go as fell to Shobana Asha after her 22-run stand, before Asha also scalped Simran Shaikh.

Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma offered some resistance against the RCB bowling attack as they navigated their way to 46 and 22 runs respectively before Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry sent both players back to the hut.

Perry also dismissed Shwetha Sherawat before UPW were wrapped up for 135 in 19.3 overs.

The RCB started their chase on a positive note as Devine welcomed the UPW opening bowler with a couple of boundaries, before falling in the very last ball of the first over to Grace Harris.

RCB captain Smriti Mandha’s terrible run continued as she was sent packing for a duck by compatriot Deepti Sharma. Perry and Heather Knight stayed at the crease up until the end of the powerplay as they brought the score up to 43 before Perry fell prey to Vaidhya.

Deepti picked up the wicket of Knight for 24 runs before Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh took the game away from the reach of the Lucknow-based side.

Ahuja scored 46 off 30 balls to steer RCB close to the finish line before being dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone.

But, Ghosh’s patient unbeaten knock of 31 off 32 deliveries ensured that the side from Bengaluru would clinch the victory in 18 overs and 5 wickets to spare as they notched up their very first points on the board after 6 attempts.

